Call to bifurcate Madurai and form Tirumangalam district

December 10, 2023 - MADURAI

Considering the rising population and to take the welfare schemes to the needy, the Tamil Nadu government should consider bifurcation of Madurai district with Tirumangalam as a new district, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association State president M.P. Murugaiyan.

The association’s Madurai unit celebrated its platinum jubilee on Friday in which over 30 resolutions were passed unanimously.

The meeting said that by bifurcating Madurai district, people in faraway places such as Tirumangalam and beyond would stand to benefit. It will also help in Madurai district administration to focus its attention in an efficient manner.

Vadipatti taluk can also be split as Vadipatti and Alanganallur, and Peraiyur as Peraiyur and Sedapatti, and Melur can be bifurcated as Melur and Kottampatti taluks.

With a majority of the certificates being issued online, the government should consider giving laptops to Revenue Inspectors and also an allowance for Internet connections. The festival advance given during Deepavali should be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

Pongal bonus should be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000.

An exclusive officer in the rank of Deputy Tahsildar with an office assistant must be posted to handle RTI applications and for court cases involving government or district administration.

Majority of the restrooms in the offices of RDOs and Tahsildars in Madurai district were in a dilapidated condition. Either they should be renovated or demolished and new restrooms constructed.

More officials should be posted for handling Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. An officer in the rank of tahsildar must be posted to handle issues in leasing lands, temple lands, government poromboke and assignment lands to housing plots, etc. Senior officials should avoid convening meetings on holidays. Many of the members, intending to construct houses, were allowed to withdraw only ₹9 lakh from the EPF account. It must be increased to ₹25 lakh.