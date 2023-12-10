HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to bifurcate Madurai and form Tirumangalam district

December 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Considering the rising population and to take the welfare schemes to the needy, the Tamil Nadu government should consider bifurcation of Madurai district with Tirumangalam as a new district, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association State president M.P. Murugaiyan.

The association’s Madurai unit celebrated its platinum jubilee on Friday in which over 30 resolutions were passed unanimously.

The meeting said that by bifurcating Madurai district, people in faraway places such as Tirumangalam and beyond would stand to benefit. It will also help in Madurai district administration to focus its attention in an efficient manner.

Vadipatti taluk can also be split as Vadipatti and Alanganallur, and Peraiyur as Peraiyur and Sedapatti, and Melur can be bifurcated as Melur and Kottampatti taluks.

With a majority of the certificates being issued online, the government should consider giving laptops to Revenue Inspectors and also an allowance for Internet connections. The festival advance given during Deepavali should be increased from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

Pongal bonus should be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000.

An exclusive officer in the rank of Deputy Tahsildar with an office assistant must be posted to handle RTI applications and for court cases involving government or district administration.

Majority of the restrooms in the offices of RDOs and Tahsildars in Madurai district were in a dilapidated condition. Either they should be renovated or demolished and new restrooms constructed.

More officials should be posted for handling Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. An officer in the rank of tahsildar must be posted to handle issues in leasing lands, temple lands, government poromboke and assignment lands to housing plots, etc. Senior officials should avoid convening meetings on holidays. Many of the members, intending to construct houses, were allowed to withdraw only ₹9 lakh from the EPF account. It must be increased to ₹25 lakh.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.