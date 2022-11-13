Call to adopt a healthier lifestyle to prevent diabetes

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 13, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Children dress up creatively to raise awareness of diabetes prevention at an event in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

ADVERTISEMENT

Children created awareness of diabetes at an inter-school competition here on Sunday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who inaugurated the sixth edition of the event organised by Madurai Dreams Foundation at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School, said the impact of an awareness campaign is more when the message is driven by children. Diabetes is prevalent even among youngsters now, he said and urged everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Over 850 students from Classes 1 to 12 from 42 schools in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts participated in the event. Various competitions such as quiz, chess, elocution on whether insulin is a boon or bane, drawing contest that dealt with lifestyle to be followed in diabetes prevention were held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some children dressed up creatively to create awareness of the disease and explained ways to prevent diabetes. Cash awards of up to ₹10,000 and trophies were given to winners.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

School secretary J. Palanisamy said children can be change-makers in a society. Foundation’s chairman Anandkumar Annamalai, Principal and secretary P. Abarna, Dr Venkatesh Prajna of Aravind Eye Care System were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app