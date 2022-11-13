Call to adopt a healthier lifestyle to prevent diabetes

Children dress up creatively to raise awareness of diabetes prevention at an event in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Children created awareness of diabetes at an inter-school competition here on Sunday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who inaugurated the sixth edition of the event organised by Madurai Dreams Foundation at SPJ Matriculation Higher Secondary School, said the impact of an awareness campaign is more when the message is driven by children. Diabetes is prevalent even among youngsters now, he said and urged everyone to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Over 850 students from Classes 1 to 12 from 42 schools in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts participated in the event. Various competitions such as quiz, chess, elocution on whether insulin is a boon or bane, drawing contest that dealt with lifestyle to be followed in diabetes prevention were held.

Some children dressed up creatively to create awareness of the disease and explained ways to prevent diabetes. Cash awards of up to ₹10,000 and trophies were given to winners.

School secretary J. Palanisamy said children can be change-makers in a society. Foundation’s chairman Anandkumar Annamalai, Principal and secretary P. Abarna, Dr Venkatesh Prajna of Aravind Eye Care System were present.