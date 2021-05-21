Call officials for delivery of food, medicine

Migrant labourers and home quarantined COVID-19 patients may contact the following officials for food and medicine during lockdown.

An official statement said R. Murugan at 94440 94288 or R.B. Shaji at 94440 94289 may be contacted for food or medicine. Volunteers interested in delivering food or medicine to the patients in home quarantine may contact Michael Antony Fernando, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, and Nodal Officer, NGO Management and Distribution of Benefits at 94440 94287.

Mr. Michael said volunteers distributed food and other essential commodities to migrant labourers in Kuzhithurai municipality on Friday. He said ‘kabasura kudineer’ powder, fever, vitamin and zinc tablets and immunity boosters were handed over to Collector M. Aravind on behalf of Kuzhithurai Roman Catholic Diocese on Friday.

Rev. Fr. John Michael Raj handed them over to the Collector which would be distributed to the COVID-19 patients in home quarantine.