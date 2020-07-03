Call for suspension of jamabandhi

Members of Village Administrative Officers Association here have appealed to Collector J. Jayakanthan to reconsider the conduct of jamabandhi-related works in the district.

After holding a consultative meeting with the members, the association has urged for suspension of jamabandhi. Though the State government had in an announcement stated that the applications for jamabandhi could be sent online, staff from different villages had to visit the Revenue Divisional Office and Tahsildar's offices from far away locations with documents.

On July 1, a Revenue Inspector in the region tested positive. Instead of going ahead with the works, officials can be instructed to focus totally on COVID-19 prevention. When the pandemic subsided, jamabandhi could be resumed and completed at a faster pace without any apprehension, the association said.