Call for stringent action against practice of breaking pumpkin on road

Published - September 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau
An activist, through a novel way, asking people to desist from breaking pumpkin and coconut on road, in Dindigul on Monday.

An activist, through a novel way, asking people to desist from breaking pumpkin and coconut on road, in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A social activist has appealed to Collector M.N. Poongodi on Monday to take stringent action against those who, for religious reasons, break pumpkins and coconuts on the streets, thus causing danger to motorists and pedestrians.  

The petitioner, S.P. Saravanan from Madurai, said the practice of breaking pumpkins on the streets was rampant in almost all the districts. Though they claim it was for religion reasons and for their own sentiments, it was a stranger who gets affected at the end.  

“When a vehicle speeds over the vegetable or the coconut, the rider/driver tends to lose contral of the vehicle and either falls down or mows down somebody else, this leading to fatal accidents,” he said.  So, a stern warning should be issued to all - residents, commercial establishments and other institutions - to refrain from such a dangerous activity, he added. “If they still persist on continuing with the practice, they can do so at their own place without doing it in a public place and affecting others,” he added.

It not only affects the motorists, sometimes even unwary pedestrians step on them and slip down on the road. If the victim happens to be an elder, he would be severely injured. So, taking serious concern about this issue, strict warning should be given as festivals like Ayudha puja and Deepavali are round the corner, he said.

“Even in some government offices, the officials follow the practice of breaking pumpkin outside their office. If the government body which has to put an end to this practice does it, how will public not do this,” Mr. Saravanan said.

 


