Call for more awareness meetings against caste atrocities where they are rampant

Tamil Nadu government must conduct more meetings to create an awareness among people against caste discrimination and violence, particularly in caste atrocities-prone areas identified by Social Justice and Human Rights wing of Tamil Nadu Police Department, says an activist.

According to S. Karthik, an activist based in Madurai, a Right to Information Act reply from the police department has revealed that 394 areas in the State have been identified as caste atrocities-prone during March 2023 to March 2024. Madurai with 45 areas stands first in the list, followed by Tirunelveli (29), Tiruchi (24), Thanjavur (22) and Theni (20).

The RTI reply also said that 106 awareness meetings - 66 in city and 40 in rural areas - were conducted in Madurai district in the one-year period. In Tirunelveli, 36 meetings (18 in city and 18 in rural areas), in Tiruchi, 70 meetings (28 in city and 42 in rural areas), six meetings in Thanjavur and 51 meetings in Theni were conducted.

But, in Coimbatore district with 11 caste atrocities-prone areas, as many as 215 awareness meetings (53 in city and 162 in rural areas), have been conducted in one year, says Mr. Karthik. The meetings, which were conducted for a targeted purpose to educate the people about equality, should be more focused in regions deemed to be sensitive and dangerous.

Though all villages should be focused, priority should be given to areas where the atrocities were more, he said.

Further, along with the Social Justice and Human Rights wing of police department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department and Social Welfare Department should work in tandem to conduct such meetings.

Some earmarked places can be promoted as role model villages by allocating a certain amount of fund which would encourage the people to refrain from practising caste discrimination and staying away from violence., he said.

