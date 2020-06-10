Call for intensified testing in Madurai

Despite having a high number of COVID-19 cases, Madurai stands eighth among the 10 southern districts in terms of test per million.

The figures released by the State Health department on June 7 indicate that the district has taken 3,975 tests per million population*.

While Madurai stands in the 30th position among all other districts, it takes the 11th position in number of cases recorded. In comparison, neighbouring Theni stands second though it has recorded only less than half the number of cases in Madurai. Ahead of Madurai are Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi.

The State bulletin says 14,102 tests were performed in Madurai. Although there was a period of lull in Madurai district in May as there were fewer number of cases and greater number of discharges, June is likely to see a huge jump post relaxation of the lockdown, says Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association’s State president K. Senthil. Unless testing, containing and treating are taken seriously over the next week, Madurai will witness a spike in the number of cases as lockdown norms have been relaxed. This is the time when quarantining is taken seriously, he says.

Su. Venkatesan, MP, says, “We have no choice but to extensively trace contacts and take tests so as to control the spread of infection. It is learnt that only 250 tests are done a day despite a heavy flow of inter-district travellers. There must be at least 3,000 tests a day.”

A Government Rajaji Hospital source said the district administration has issued direction to test symptomatic contacts of COVID-19 patients. Even the contact tracing was not done properly.

Collector T.G. Vinay says around 16,000 tests have been taken but it is yet to be updated on the portal. Over 500 tests were performed on Sunday, he said.

*The State Health bulletin indicates that the numbers have been collated based on entries made on Indian Council for Medical Research's (ICMR) web portal by approved labs conducting RT-PCR tests.