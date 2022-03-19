Call for intense, sustained research in Siddha medicine

The two-day national seminar on ‘Siddha medicine for all ages’ that commenced here on Saturday has called for intense and sustained researches to synthesize siddha formulations for giving everlasting remedy without adverse side-effects for the ailments traumatising the human being in the modern world.

Delivering keynote address in the seminar, former civil servant Lakshmikanthan Bharathi appealed to the Sidhda practitioners and the researchers to find everlasting remedy for diabetes, which was being termed as ‘incurable’ in allopathic terms. He said Siddha medicines, which had given permanent remedy to a range of ailments without any side-effects, would certainly have a formula also for curing diabetes with which the allopathic world was making billions of dollars across the globe.

“Since we have failed to create infrastructure or research facilities in the 2,000-year-old land of Siddha medicine for synthesizing new Siddha formulations for disorders like diabetes, we’re still believing that there is no permanent remedy for diabetes. At the same time, the 200-year-old allopathic world has created so much of facilities for treating a hundreds of ailments thanks to the researches being done in sustained fashion. Like the allopathic formulation that eradicated polio, the Siddha practitioners and researchers should find a formulation to put an end to diabetes and other ailments haunting the common man,” Mr. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi appealed.

Inaugurating the conference, former civil servant Qudsia Gandhi recalled the efficacy of Siddha formulations during the pandemics in the past and also in dealing with COVID-19.

Siddha experts Jayaprakash Narayanan, T. Dhinakaran and Michael Jayaraj were honoured for their contributions to the society through their researches.

Chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions S. Cletus Babu, Rector of St. Xavier’s Educational Institutions Rev. Fr. Henry Jerome SJ, renowned botanist and director of Xavier Research Centre Rev. Fr. Innacimuthu SJ, organising committee chairman J. Joseph Thas and others spoke.

A total of 75 research papers and seven special research papers were submitted by invitees from various south Indian States in the conference, which has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Government to name the Siddha Medical University after Ayothidasar.