Call for inclusiveness in sports

MADURAI

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) T.K. Rangarajan said India must inculcate compulsory sports and fitness in education like China and Jamaica.

But the trend was reversing in schools with additional stress on academics, Mr. Rangarajan said, adding there was abundant talent that could be shaped well here. He was speaking at the valedictory of the sixth edition Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) sports meet here on Sunday.

“It is wonderful to see that a State-level sporting event of such a large scale being conducted in Madurai. In the future, sports must reach every union and every village. Students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be encouraged to take sports seriously,” he said.

He said sports provided a means for students to learn important life lessons and gave them the opportunity to get government jobs. Supporting this view, former Communist Party of India MLA N. Nanmaran said opportunities for training and representing India at the national level must be given to fisherfolk and children from the streets who performed gymnastics to earn their daily bread.

“They have natural talent. Why look beyond them?” he asked. He also said female athletes in the meet were tremendously fast and must grow to eventually represent the country at international meets.

Mr. Nanmaran and Mr. Rangarajan congratulated the winners in various categories, including under 12, under 16 and under 18 categories. “The fact that the event highlighted the ill-effects of drug abuse must be lauded,” said Mr. Rangarajan.

Students from across Tamil Nadu took part in a series of track and field events, including relay, long jump, triple jump and distance running. State secretary of the DYFI S. Bala and DYFI member Gopi organised the event.