Call for due scientific process in developing COVID-19 vaccines

Madurai

06 July 2020 15:53 IST

The All India People’s Science Network has said that completing vaccine trials with insufficient time is scientifically dangerous and could compromise the safety of the people

The All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) has called for due process of scientific trials to be followed in a strict and transparent manner in the development of all COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.

According to a press release from the organisation, a recent letter from the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directing Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech India Limited (BBIL) to complete clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine before August 15, was undermining the scientific process. BBIL, which is working along with the National Institute of Virology under ICMR, had submitted to the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI) that the duration of the trial covering three stages would be 15 months.

Advertising

Advertising

“However, the Director General of ICMR had asked the 12 hospitals across the country to expedite the vaccine testing process and complete it within six weeks. But, completing vaccine trials with insufficient time is scientifically dangerous and will damage the reputation of the Indian scientific community,” said P. Rajamanickam, general secretary, AIPSN.

The rush to produce the vaccine by ICMR, suggests that politics is driving science, which is extremely dangerous, he added.

The organisation also demanded that profits must not be the motive in developing vaccines and it must be ensured that drugs are affordable to the needy. There must also be no political pressure on scientists who are coming up with COVID-19 vaccines as not following due process would compromise the safety of the people, the release said.