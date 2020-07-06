Call for due scientific process in developing COVID-19 vaccines

The All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) has called for due process of scientific trials to be followed in a strict and transparent manner in the development of all COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.
According to a press release from the organisation, a recent letter from the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directing Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech India Limited (BBIL) to complete clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine before August 15, was undermining the scientific process. BBIL, which is working along with the National Institute of Virology under ICMR, had submitted to the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI) that the duration of the trial covering three stages would be 15 months.
“However, the Director General of ICMR had asked the 12 hospitals across the country to expedite the vaccine testing process and complete it within six weeks. But, completing vaccine trials with insufficient time is scientifically dangerous and will damage the reputation of the Indian scientific community,” said P. Rajamanickam, general secretary, AIPSN.
The rush to produce the vaccine by ICMR, suggests that politics is driving science, which is extremely dangerous, he added.
The organisation also demanded that profits must not be the motive in developing vaccines and it must be ensured that drugs are affordable to the needy. There must also be no political pressure on scientists who are coming up with COVID-19 vaccines as not following due process would compromise the safety of the people, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath