Call for decisive actions to counter negative impact of climate change on people and resources 

February 14, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The District Climate Change Mission to formulate specific adaptation and mitigation strategies to address rapid climate change at the district level was held a Climate Change workshop here on Wednesday.

Following the State government’s Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, workshops were being conducted in various districts to instruct and educate various stakeholders, including officials, on their role in achieving carbon neutral much ahead of the nation’s target of 2070.

As part of the initiative, the workshop which was organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change was a call for purposeful and decisive actions on climate change to mitigate its impacts on environment, human lives, economic assets and activities.

The workshop’s key focus was on prioritising adaptation and mitigation planning for various sectors in districts that urgently required attention. Another activity was conducting capacity-building workshops for local communities and government-line departments.

Scientific evidence on Climate Change at both regional and global platforms, with emphasis on successful indigenous and technological interventions, was demonstrated by a faculty of the Climate Change mitigation lab of Anna University.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, in her address, said that working towards mitigation was the priority area. Lately, some of the traumatic incidents that happened in the State induced by Climate Change had taught the importance of moving towards sustainable living to at least postpone the adverse effects, she added.

“Efforts to reduce plastics and fossil fuels, should be initiated by each one of us at an individual level,” said Ms. Sangeetha.

She urged the officials not to use single-use plastic items like carry bags and folders in the office starting this month.

R. Malarvizhi from Anna University Climate Change mitigation studio said that though Madurai did not have any flood risks, it would witness severe drought conditions in the future. “In the coming years, till 2051, the district’s deciduous forest marked in an area sprawling 214.85 sq. km would reduce to 200.68 sq. km and on the other side, the area of thorn forests would increase to 37.47 sq. km from the current 23.3 sq.km,” she said.

In addition to this, Ms. Malarvizhi said, the number of ‘discomfort nights’ (extreme weather) the Madurai people experience would gradually increase to 200 to 250 days in a year, while now the people face discomfort on only 100 to 125 days.

Moreover, she urged the need to reduce poverty by 2030 so that the people in the bottom rung of society could participate in discussions around Climate Change.

“As the worst affected by Climate Change will be the people from poor economic background, steps should be taken to provide them an alternative livelihood at a much earlier stage,” she said.

District Forest Officer Guruswamy Dabbala and Additional Collector Monika Rana were present.