Call for better infrastructure in government schools

October 30, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that existing toilets were cleaned and garbage removed from the premises of the Government Boys Higher Secondary and Government Primary School in Y. Othakadai in Madurai district, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a public interest litigation petition on Monday.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel was hearing the petition filed by R. Santha Moorthy. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities concerned to renovate the school building and establish new classrooms to avoid overcrowding.

He also sought a direction to the authorities to construct a proper compound wall around the school, appoint watchman and sanitary staff and construct new toilets with proper water supply. He said that the educational institutions should ensure basic facilities to the students. The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard, but there was no proper reply.

During the course of the hearing, the authorities submitted that the toilets were cleaned and garbage removed from the school premises. With regard to the other issues, it was submitted that proposals had been sent to the authorities concerned. Taking note of it, the court disposed of the petition.

