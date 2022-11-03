Call for a fresh impetus to manufacturing sector in Madurai district

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Madurai zone organised the second edition of CII Madurai MSME Summit with an objective to create awareness of the changing role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector around the world in the Indian context here on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that while the service sector in Madurai district was excellent, including tourism, hospitality, and retail trade, improvisation was required in the manufacturing front. Despite the presence of big manufacturing companies in the district, more focus was required on this sector.

Industrial parks had been planned at some places in the district. Once they materialised, they would give the impetus to the growth of MSME sector. Availability of talented manpower and good educational institutions would provide a good industrial climate. Madurai had advantages in these matters, what with the pool of skilled labour force, Mr. Sekhar said.

Research and Development, and technology upgradation were crucial for MSME growth, said Sudhakar Vaidyalingam, convenor of MSME panel at CII Tamil Nadu State council. He said focus on marketing could lead to a rapid expansion of the industry.

J. Jeyaprakash, convener, MSME Panel, CII Madurai zone, highlighted the constitutional legacy of the SME sector since independence and the major challenges the sector faced due to COVID-19 pandemic implied backlogs and financial crisis.

Dinesh Davidson, vice chairman, CII Madurai zone, proposed the vote of thanks.

There were several topics discussed during the summit, including providing business facilitation and development by District Industries Centres.