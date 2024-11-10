 />
Cake-mixing ceremony ushers in the Christmas spirit in Madurai

Published - November 10, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
The cake-mixing ceremony under way at GRT Grand Hotel in Madurai on Saturday.

The cake-mixing ceremony under way at GRT Grand Hotel in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

As the Christmas spirit slowly envelops the city, GRT Grand welcomed the festive season by having a cake-mixing ceremony on Saturday.

A tradition that dates back to the middle ages, originally done to preserve fruit cakes and other sweets, it is now a ceremony that brings together people and the hospitality industry on to a table replete not with just the aroma of dry fruits and liquor but also a festive bonhomie.

GRT Grand unrolled the red carpet for the event, which was graced by 150 guests that included prominent personalities from the city and 20 tourists from abroad. The event began with the hotel’s in-house band, Y-Guy Strings, performing carols and setting the right mood for the ceremony.

Before the cake-mixing, in keeping with the GRT Hotels’ Green Circle initiative, a 10-foot live Christmas tree, a flourishing vertical garden, was lit up in the lobby. This was followed by the cake-mixing ceremony wherein 150 kg of dry fruits were soaked in a mixture of rum, brandy and vodka. By December 10, the cakes would be ready bursting with flavours absorbed by the dry fruits. 

Hotel general manager Abraham and cluster operations manager Elango Rajendran said the hotel had planned a special Christmas eve dinner buffet and Christmas lunch. The highlight would be a turkey roast with a menu showcasing traditional Christmas dishes. 

