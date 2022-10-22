Cake-mixing ceremony held

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 22, 2022 22:06 IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy taking part in a cake-mixing ceremony in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy took part in a cake-mixing ceremony held at Poppy’s Hotel here on Saturday.

Among the participants were guests and members of hotel associations, who joined the traditional ceremony where dry fruits, nuts, liquor and various ingredients are mixed to make special Christmas cakes.

K. Pandiarajan, Executive Chef, said over 60 kg of dry fruits and nuts, including walnut, cashew, dates, apricot and pistachio was used.

“The mixture will be allowed to soak for 45 days and then will be used to make Christmas cakes,” he added.

The spread of nuts was arranged to form a Christmas tree, Santa Claus and the hotel’s logo.

He noted that the annual event had been held after two years, owing to the spread of COVID-19. Corporate General Manager J. Ambrose and others were present.

