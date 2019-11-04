It’s cake mixing time

Cake mixing ceremonies are held across city hotels to usher in the festive season ahead of Christmas. On Sunday, an elaborate ceremony was held at Poppy’s Hotel in which Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju took part.
About 50 kg of dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, pistachios and cashews, were mixed with a variety of spirits.
“The mixture will be left for 45 days to ferment. After which, it will be baked with 50 kg of dough. We hope to get 150 kg of rich plum cake,” said Saravanan Manikandan, Executive Chef.
The cakes will be available in half kg and one kg packets one week before Christmas.
General Manager of Poppys Hotel Madurai R. Jayaraman, president of Madurai District Hotel Association Kumar and founder of Host of the Lord International Ministries Pastor D Jestin were present.
