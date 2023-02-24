ADVERTISEMENT

Cable TV operators stage protest against tariff hike

February 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday against tariff hike of channels approved by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The demonstration, as part of the State-wide agitation, was led by its president S. Ramamoorthy. Stating that there were over 30,000 cable television operators and over 1 crore customers across the State, the protesters said the hike in tariff for pay channels approved by TRAI had come as a big blow to them.

According to the association, the hike would be a burden on common people who were already suffering due to hike in prices of essential commodities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Its secretary N. Azhagesan said that the broadcasters have hiked the price by 40% to 50% which is likely to be implemented from March 1. “It will only lead to loss of customers for us since they will find DTH or OTT more affordable. We have already been losing customers over the years, now this will only worsen our livelihood,” he said.

He added that there were nearly 4 lakh cable TV customers in Dindigul.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US