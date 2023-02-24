HamberMenu
Cable TV operators stage protest against tariff hike

February 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday against tariff hike of channels approved by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The demonstration, as part of the State-wide agitation, was led by its president S. Ramamoorthy. Stating that there were over 30,000 cable television operators and over 1 crore customers across the State, the protesters said the hike in tariff for pay channels approved by TRAI had come as a big blow to them.

According to the association, the hike would be a burden on common people who were already suffering due to hike in prices of essential commodities.

Its secretary N. Azhagesan said that the broadcasters have hiked the price by 40% to 50% which is likely to be implemented from March 1. “It will only lead to loss of customers for us since they will find DTH or OTT more affordable. We have already been losing customers over the years, now this will only worsen our livelihood,” he said.

He added that there were nearly 4 lakh cable TV customers in Dindigul.

