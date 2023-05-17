Cable TV operators observe fast against tariff hike

May 17, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators’ Federation on Wednesday observed fast and staged a demonstration at Palanganatham in Madurai against the hike in tariff for channels approved by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Federation president T.V. Ramesh said as per the new tariff order (NTO 3), broadcasters could hike the price of the pay channels. As a result, multi-system operators would also hike the tariff. This would affect the cable TV operators and the general public. There was no proper announcement of the new tariff order, he said.

The hike would burden the people and lead to loss of customers. People would only subscribe to a limited number of channels. The livelihood of the cable TV operators would be affected, he said.

Therefore, a meeting should be convened with all stakeholders, opinions of the cable TV operators should be considered and NTO 3 should be withdrawn, he said.