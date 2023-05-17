ADVERTISEMENT

Cable TV operators observe fast against tariff hike

May 17, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators’ Federation observing fast in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators’ Federation on Wednesday observed fast and staged a demonstration at Palanganatham in Madurai against the hike in tariff for channels approved by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Federation president T.V. Ramesh said as per the new tariff order (NTO 3), broadcasters could hike the price of the pay channels. As a result, multi-system operators would also hike the tariff. This would affect the cable TV operators and the general public. There was no proper announcement of the new tariff order, he said.

The hike would burden the people and lead to loss of customers. People would only subscribe to a limited number of channels. The livelihood of the cable TV operators would be affected, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, a meeting should be convened with all stakeholders, opinions of the cable TV operators should be considered and NTO 3 should be withdrawn, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US