Cable TV operators and technicians stage demonstration 

November 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Cable TV operators and technicians staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday urging the authorities to restore the Arasu Cable TV services. They said that the services have been disrupted since Saturday.

They submitted a petition to the Collector in this regard. The Cable TV operators and technicians said that they were told that there were some signal issues. When they had contacted the authorities in Chennai, they were told that there were issues with the software, the members said.

The members said that they were told that there was a glitch in the software support offered by the private company. They have been receiving complaints from the customers following disruption in the services, they said.

Cable TV operators and technicians hoped that the issue would be resolved at the earliest and the services restored. Otherwise they would have to continue their protests, they said.