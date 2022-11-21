  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cable TV operators and technicians stage demonstration 

November 21, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Local cable TV operators in Madurai submitted a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday.

Local cable TV operators in Madurai submitted a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Cable TV operators and technicians staged a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday urging the authorities to restore the Arasu Cable TV services. They said that the services have been disrupted since Saturday.

They submitted a petition to the Collector in this regard. The Cable TV operators and technicians said that they were told that there were some signal issues. When they had contacted the authorities in Chennai, they were told that there were issues with the software, the members said.

The members said that they were told that there was a glitch in the software support offered by the private company. They have been receiving complaints from the customers following disruption in the services, they said.

Cable TV operators and technicians hoped that the issue would be resolved at the earliest and the services restored. Otherwise they would have to continue their protests, they said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.