Cable TV operator beaten to death

TIRUNELVELI

A cable television operator was allegedly beaten to death by two youths near Alangulam in the district.

The police said cable television operator Veldurai, 37, of Koovaachchipatti near Vannikonenthal, had come to his relative’s house at Nettoor under Ooththumalai police station limits.

When Muthukumar, 28, of Nettoor under Ooththumalai police station limits, and his friend Maharajan, 30, of the same area consumed liquor near the house of Veldurai’s relative on Friday evening, Veldurai chided the duo.

When he asked them to leave the spot immediately, Muthukumar and Maharajan allegedly attacked him with stones. With grievous bleeding injuries on the head, Veldurai was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

Subsequently, the Ooththumalai police, who had registered an attempt to murder case against Muthukumar and Maharajan, altered it to a case of murder. They were arrested later.