Cabbage sells at all-time low; farmers allow it to decay in fields on Kodaikanal hills

May 16, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

With apprehensions that they may not get any fair returns, many small and marginal farmers in Attuvampatti village near Kodaikanal hills have allowed the fully grown cabbage in their fields to decay.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, a 67-year-old farmer Vairaperumal said that never in his career, he had seen such a low price quoted by merchants in the wholesale market. “I was offered ₹ 8 to ₹ 10 per kg... What was sold for ₹ 1,000 per bag last year was being quoted for ₹ 300 per bag this season...” he claimed and added that last year, he had sold at ₹ 25 to ₹ 30 per kg.

Instead of spending money on cutting charges, I have decided to allow it to decay in the fields, he said and added that all the crop raised on his two-acres had turned out to be a loss. He said that last year he earned a reasonable income and decided to invest all the profit which had now resulted in loss.

Another farmer in the same village said that though there were many reasons, he attributed the price crash to high yield and a large coverage of cabbage raised this time. “If we have some infrastructural facility or if the government could support by giving subsidy or procure the goods, the entire burden of the farmers could be shared to an extent.”

When contacted, Deputy Director (Horticulture) J. Perumalsami in Kodaikanal said that due to a large extent of coverage, the supply was huge, which had pulled down the demand. There was a possibility for the procurement price to improve in a fortnight or so.

He also said that many farmers preferred to sell their produce in Madurai market rather than in Oddanchatram wholesale market as they may get ₹ 10 or more per kg in Madurai.

An official in Oddanchatram said that cabbage sold at ₹ 12 per kg in the wholesale market and ₹ 30 in retail outlet, while it was revolving at ₹ 20 per kg in Uzhavar Sandhai.

Like the tale of cabbage farmer Vairaperumal, a flower grower Ayyamperumal from Chinnalapatti said that sammangi flower sold at ₹ 5 per kg. He claimed that he spent ₹ 1,000 to raise the crop and earned ₹ 300 as income on Tuesday after selling his commodity at the Anna Flower Market in Dindigul.

A Horticulture official said that at least four tonnes of sammangi flower remained unsold at the end of the day in the market. Usually, there would be bulk orders for sammangi variety from wedding halls and scent manufacturers among other markets from Kerala.

However, with scorching sun and lack of any muhurthams around, the flower growers had to return empty-handed. Apart from sammangi, flowers, including jasmine, panneer rose, sendumalli, kanakambaram etc., were grown in Chinnalapatti, Sembatti, Kanniwadi, Thadicombu, Vellodu, Siluvathur and other villages in Dindigul district.

Last week, sammangi sold at ₹ 100 per kg, while it had crashed to ₹ 5 per kg on Tuesday.