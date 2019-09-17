Cab driver from Chennai found dead

MADURAI

The unidentified body of a man found in a canal under Kottampatti police limits here two days ago was recognised as that of Naganathan, a cab driver from Chennai, by members of his family, on Tuesday.

The cab driver, who worked at a private travel agency, has reportedly taken three members from Chennai to Courtallam. Police sources said that they were yet to to trace the other persons or the vehicle.

A man missing complaint was given by his family members in Chennai on September 9 at the Ashok Nagar police station, said police officials. The decomposed body of Naganathan was found two days ago near Mottamalai in Savarapatti.

The Kottampatti police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death)of the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

Child killed

A two-year-old girl child was crushed to death by a private school van when she was playing on the road in Tirumangalam’s Pandian Nagar on Tuesday.

Manisha, daughter of Manigandan, was playing on the street when a private school van, which was on reverse gear, crushed her. Police have registered a case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of IPC against the driver, Ochathevan, 50.