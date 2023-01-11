ADVERTISEMENT

Cab driver ends life after losing ₹15 lakh in online gambling

January 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Bill against online gaming is waiting indefinitely for Tamil Nadu Governor’s assent, a cab driver, who has reportedly lost over ₹15 lakh over the past one year in e-gaming, has ended his life.

Police said the 34-year-old cab driver, B. Sivan Raj of Rosemiyapuram near Panagudi, who was reportedly addicted to online gambling, used to play online rummy and had lost over ₹14 lakh over the past one year. When he played the game on Tuesday night, Sivan Raj reportedly lost over ₹1 lakh more.

Besides taking money from his father Bhaskar, a farmer, for playing online gambling, Sivan Raj had also sold a land belonging to him for playing the e-game. Moreover, he pledged the gold chain of his cousin’s wife for ₹1 lakh and lost it on Tuesday night. Subsequently, Sivan Raj ended his life, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

