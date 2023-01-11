HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cab driver ends life after losing ₹15 lakh in online gambling

January 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the Bill against online gaming is waiting indefinitely for Tamil Nadu Governor’s assent, a cab driver, who has reportedly lost over ₹15 lakh over the past one year in e-gaming, has ended his life.

Police said the 34-year-old cab driver, B. Sivan Raj of Rosemiyapuram near Panagudi, who was reportedly addicted to online gambling, used to play online rummy and had lost over ₹14 lakh over the past one year. When he played the game on Tuesday night, Sivan Raj reportedly lost over ₹1 lakh more.

Besides taking money from his father Bhaskar, a farmer, for playing online gambling, Sivan Raj had also sold a land belonging to him for playing the e-game. Moreover, he pledged the gold chain of his cousin’s wife for ₹1 lakh and lost it on Tuesday night. Subsequently, Sivan Raj ended his life, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.