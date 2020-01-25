CAA, NPR, NRC ‘biggest threat’

A large number of volunteers, cadre of various political parties and some outfits including the Tamil Nadu Towheeth Jamath took out a procession here on Saturday.

Condemning the Centre for the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, they urged the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly and prevail on the Centre to withdraw them.

Former Congress MP Lakshmanan, DMK MLA Moideen Khan and some from Manithaneya Katchi and the AMMK, who addressed the protesters, said the Centre was determined to create division among the people on religious lines. The democratic fabric of the country was facing a biggest threat and it was time people realised the hidden agenda of the BJP, they said.

The rally, which commenced from Vannarpet, ended at Kokkirakulam, at District Science Centre near the Collectorate. A delegation was permitted to submit a memorandum to the officials.

In Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts too, the TNTJ members took out rallies and submitted a memorandum to the Collectors.

In Tenkasi, a delegation led by Jamaath state secretary Yusuf submitted a memorandum to Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan. The members took out a procession from the Housing Board Colony. Functionaries from Sankarankoil, Vasudevanallur, Puliangudi, Kadayanallur, Achanpudur, Shencottah joined the stir. The police force led by SP Suguna Singh, DSPs, Inspectors made elaborate security arrangements. Vehicle movement at many locations were diverted or suspended for a brief period during the procession, the police said.