CAA, NPR, NRC are like Trishul: MDMK

MADURAI

Comparing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) with Trishul, the MDMK High-level committee member M Sendil Adheepan said that the Centre was determined to dismantle the secular fabric of the country here on Saturday.

Speaking at a well-attended public meeting organised by the MDMK Madurai urban unit, marking the Martyrs’ Day (Mozhipor Tyagi Veeravanakkam), he said that every move of the Centre revealed the BJP’s ultimate plan to make the country as “Hindi, Hindu and Hindrashtra.”

The BJP’s actions were not only alarming, but dangerous to the secular fabric and the Constitution on the whole.

Time had come for the people to rise up and join hands to defeat such forces, Mr. Adheepan said and listed out the steps taken by the MDMK MP and general secretary Vaiko inside and outside the Parliament against the Centre.

“Only after Mr. Vaiko moved the Supreme Court filing a habeas corpus, did the Centre reveal the whereabouts of leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, who were detained in the Kashmir valley in their homes by the Centre.

Some of the leaders in the BJP claimed that there was no threat to the minorities or Muslims in the nation and that they were only attempting to correct the mistakes committed by the Congress. This was wrong and misleading, Mr. Adheepan said and added that the BJP indulged in diversion tactics.

At a time, when the nation faced severe recession, rising inflation and joblessness among the youth, the Centre and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu remained mute spectators. Corruption had touched a new high in the State and the DMK-led front would emerge victorious in the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly.

He urged the people to think twice before casting their precious votes and cited how the DMK-led front had won despite distribution of money and misuse of power by the AIADMK in the just concluded rural local body polls.

MDMK Madurai urban secretary Pudur M. Boominathan, State labour wing joint general secretary Mahaboob John and others spoke.