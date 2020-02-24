CAA is against women, says Kanimozhi

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act introduced by the Centre was against women, Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP M.K. Kanimozhi said here on Monday.

Addressing cadre of the DMK’s women’s wing, she said there was a regressive saying in Tamil as to why women, who are involved in cooking, should be educated.

However, it was the M. Karunanidi government that made the life of women, who suffered a lot due to smoke while cooking with firewood, easy by introducing free cooking gas scheme for them.

Even as women and students were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, they were being targeted in an ugly manner.

“The AIADMK government has remained a mute spectator to such atrocities and was supporting the CAA,” she said.

Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi also gave lot of importance for promoting women’s education by introducing marriage assistance scheme.

“Only after the Karunanidhi government introduced the concept of self- help groups for women, women who were otherwise confined to the four walls of their house, emerged out of them,” she said.

She said women did not have any safety and were not able to move around freely under the AIADMK government.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was not being properly implemented now, leading to loss of income to rural women.

“Besides, women were also facing a lot of difficulties due to increasing prices of essential commodities,” the Lok Sabha MP added.

While the DMK government introduced egg in noon meals scheme, the AIADMK government, under the pressure from BJP, brought in free breakfast to students of Chennai Corporation. The breakfast supplied by an NGO, Akshaya Patra, would have only satvik food without garlic and onions.

Ms. Kanimozhi also criticised the State government for lack of employment opportunities for educated youth.

Party district secretaries K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu also addressed the gathering.