Stagnant water in sub-way under construction adds to woes of residents

Inordinate delay in construction of railway subway on Old Karur Road here has put the local residents to untold sufferings. Stagnation of rainwater for more than two weeks in the subway site has added to their woes.

The dark green rainwater with algae is posing health hazard as it is a fertile ground for breeding mosquitoes, fear the residents.

Office-bearer of Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, H. Rajesh Kannan, said that construction of the subway on Dindigul- Palani railway line which began more than three years ago was going on in a slow pace.

“There is no sign of the work getting completed any sooner,” he said.

The residents of MVM Nagar had demanded construction of road over bridge in lieu of a railway gate on the Palani railway line due to increased road traffic congestion as the gate is closed frequently for rail movement. However, the State Government and Centre decided to construct the subway at a cost of ₹ 17.45 crore. Consequently, the Old Karur Road was closed for vehicular traffic between Nehruji Nagar roundabout and TWAD Board office. As a result, all the vehicles that were using the Old Karur Road have been diverted through Gandhiji Nagar, Cooperative Nagar, NGO Colony and Trichy Road to reach the heart of Dindigul town. The roads on the lanes and bylanes could not withstand over usage by increased vehicular traffic leading to frequent accidents.

Despite repeated pleas by the traders and residents for early completion of the subway work, nothing has been done to expedite the work, Mr Kannan said.

Besides, many educational institutions located on this stretch of road, the residents of the area had to use the Old Karur road to reach Collectorate and District Police Office.