Bypass Road widening work in Tirunelveli nearing completion

Published - November 08, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Shankari Nivethitha B
The bridge construction work in progress across Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli for the road widening project.

The bridge construction work in progress across Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli for the road widening project. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The widening project for the Bypass Road connecting Thachanallur to the New Bus Stand, which has caused significant difficulties for commuters, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, says an official from the Highways Department.

Commuters have been facing lot of hardships due to the project which began eight months ago.

Viswanathan, an auto rickshaw driver said that “I take school children along this stretch and the road condition has been quite alarming, especially near the river bridge.” He also urged the civic officials to expedite the bridge construction work over Thamirabarani river on the North Bypass Road.

Another regular commuter, who navigates through that stretch noted that the condition worsens during the rainy season with numerous diversions adding to the inconvenience.

Addressing the issue, a civic official stated that the 4.4 kilometers road widening between Thachanallur and New Bus Stand would be completed this year. The official also mentioned that work on 19 culverts has been completed, and the remaining work will be completed shortly.

