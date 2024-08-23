By dint of hard work and dedication, six students of government schools secure medical admission

This year’s MBBS rank list in Tamil Nadu, six students from government schools in Madurai secured admission in different medical colleges under the 7.5% reservation allotted for government school students.

Though many of them have cleared in their second or third attempts, their achievement is still to be cherished and celebrated, owing to their family situation and their will to overcome obstacles.

One such student, P. Varshini Meenakshi, who completed her Class XII in a government school at Palanganatham, armed only by her grit and confidence, chased her dream of medical education by training herself for NEET.

Failing for two times did not stop her from attempting for a third time. She studied hard with more confidence of knowing the weak spots where she had to focus. Training herself with government-released question papers and under her school teachers, she scored 574 marks out of 720.

This secured her an MBBS seat at Madurai Medical College. Ms. Meenakshi said the success was possible only because of her parents who believed in her for three-long years.

“Failing this time would have cost three years of my prime life, but it was only on the belief of my parents that this success was built,” she said.

She expressed her willingness to gain expertise in obstetrics and gynaecology after five years.

Another student from the government model school in Madurai, T. Arasu of Pappapatti near Usilampatti secured an MBBS seat in Tirunelveli Medical College by scoring 567 marks.

Clearing the exam in his second attempt was a herculean task for Mr. Arasu whose parents run their life with the meagre earnings from farming-related works. Building confidence on their only son, his parents spent all their earnings on his private coaching class for the entrance exam which he enrolled after he failed in his first attempt.

Learning about the hardships in travelling every day to the government coaching class conducted in Madurai, he enrolled in a private centre with hostel facilities, so as to save his time for preparing.

Mr. Arasu would be spending his next five years in his dream course to win a chance to study neurology.

Another government school student, M. Gayathri Devi of T. Subbulapuram from Madurai got admitted to Coimbatore Medical College by scoring 548 marks. Achieving her parents’ dream of seeing their daughter as a doctor was the only driving force that pushed her to work hard after failing in the first attempt.

Though she was keen on studying medicine, it was the wish of their parents, who were from a humble background, that made her study day and night to secure the seat, she said.

T. Kalaiselvi from Subbulapuram also managed to join Pudukkottai Medical College.

Two students, R. Dharun Raj and V. Angala Eswari, from Madurai secured seats under the 7.5% reservation in private colleges.