Buyers – Sellers Meet for MSME held in Thoothukudi

August 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Industries Centre and Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small Industries Association organised a ‘buyers - sellers meet’ here on Thursday in which representatives from MSME participated.

The meet was held to foster connections, collaborations and identify new business prospects among the marginal, medium and small enterprises and supplying their products to major firms.

Officials from the Department of Purchase of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and NTPL Thermal Power Station participated to explain about the high precision components they are in need of and the need for fabricating their products with superior quality.

Since the high quality products required by KKNPP, ISRO and NTPL Thermal Power Station are being purchased through online orders, the manufacturers were asked to register their names of their companies, the products they manufacture and other details in Government e Marketeplace (GeM), the government-owned national public procurement portal.

The sellers scouting for marketing opportunities for their products in hitherto unexplored areas of Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country, industry professionals keen on networking and knowledge sharing participated in this buyer – seller meet.

Officials from Tamil Nadu Startup Mission explained about the space available for the startup companies in the present scenario. Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao addressed the 200-odd participants from MSMEs.

