‘Buy khadi products to help uplift livelihood of weavers’

The Hindu Bureau Thoothukudi
October 02, 2022 18:46 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurating the Deepavali special sale at Khadi Kraft showroom in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj has appealed to the public, Government employees and teachers to buy khadi products during the upcoming festival season and help improve the livelihood of weavers.

After inaugurating the Deepavali special sale here on the occasion of 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, the Collector said that the Centre and the State government were offering 30% discount on khadi and polyvastra varieties and 20% special discount on woollen varieties for Deepavali festival.

Government employees would be given credit for buying khadi products which they can repay in installments in 10 months.

In order to benefit the members of the public and Government employees the Deepavali special sale would be held on all days till Deepavali in the Khadi Kraft showrooms in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti.

Besides, temporary khadi showrooms have been opened at the district Collectorate, at all Panchayat Union offices, Municipal and town panchayat offices and all government hospital premises.

These showrooms have stocked silk sarees, khadi dhotis, varieties of towels, readymade shirts, mattresses, pillows, khadi silk varieties, Khadi polyester and woolen varieties.

Similarly, rural products like honey, bathing soap, sambarani, pooja articles, palm jaggery and other palm products can also be bought in these showrooms.

The target of ₹82 lakh was fixed for the annual sale in Thoothukudi district for the year 2021-22 and the district had achieved a sale of khadi products worth ₹50.15 lakh.

The target for the current year is ₹92.50 lakh.

Thoothukudi Tahsildar, Selvakumar and Khadicraft officer, Balasubramanian were present.

