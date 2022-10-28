Butterfly survey begins in Sirumalai

A two-day survey on butterflies at the Sirumalai forest range under the Dindigul forest division is to be held on October 29 and 30.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said that the survey will be jointly undertaken by the Forest Department and an NGO, The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS).

“Nine routes inside the Sirumalai forest range have been identified where a total of 50 members, including 22 volunteers from TNBS along with Sirumalai Range Officer Mathivanan and Integrated Development Programme-II Forest Range Officer R. Sivakumar and other forest officials will participate in the survey,” said Mr Prabhu.

Sirumalai range covers an area of 3,479 hectares which is known for its rich flora and fauna.

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, it is customary for butterflies to migrate from the Eastern Ghats to the Western Ghats. The Indian Common Crow Butterfly and the Plain Tiger butterfly play an important role in this migration.

“Analysing the pattern of migration would help in taking necessary measures to protect the diversified butterfly species, especially study about the presence of any endemic species, and enrich our forests,” said Mr Prabhu.