Butterfly Festival begins at Blackbuck sanctuary

November 29, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The maiden two-day Butterfly Festival commenced at Vallanaadu Blackbuck Sanctuary on Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai national highway on Tuesday.

As the sanctuary houses blackbuck, sambar deer, spotted deer, hare, fox, porcupine and a range of snakes and butterflies, the Department of Forest decided to organise Butterfly Festival in the sanctuary for the first time. When a survey was subsequently held in February last, the exercise showed that the Vallanaadu Blackbuck Sanctuary houses 80 species of butterflies to justify the decision to hold the event to create awareness among the students.

“Since the sanctuary attracts butterflies in huge number in November every year, we decided to conduct the event this month,” said Abhishek Tomar, District Forest Officer.

Joining hands with ATREE’s Agasthiyamalai Community Conservation Centre at Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district, the forest department organised the inaugural event at the Industries Development Centre of Killikulam Agricultural College and Research Institute close to the Blackbuck Sanctuary.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the festival in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and around 120 students drawn from various schools.

After taking a look at the photo exhibition on butterflies, the students were taken to the sanctuary.