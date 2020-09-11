Butterfly count from September 14

The Green Club of The American College will conduct webinars and competitions and a butterfly survey, as part of the Big Butterfly Month celebrations.

The college is among 50 organisations across the country, which will conduct events as part of the celebrations. According to a release, butterflies are an important biodiversity indicator. But they are under severe threat and their numbers have sharply declined. Hence, the butterfly count is essential to understand the effect of climate change on the species. It will also help in understanding important trends so that a plan can be formulated to protect the species.

The butterfly count will take place from September 14 to 20. It will be done at parks, school grounds, gardens, forests and fields. But it must be ensured that personal distancing norms are followed. The participants must download one of the three Apps - iNaturalist, ifoundbutterflies and India Biodiversity Portal - and start uploading the pictures of the butterflies.

E-certificates will be given to all participants. Forms can be obtained by calling 94433 94233 or mailing to acgc1881@gmail.com, said the press release.