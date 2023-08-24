August 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Tirunelveli-based businessman who sought a direction to the authorities to issue him a gun licence. The authorities had rejected his application for a gun licence.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2015 by Ahamed Mohideen. The petitioner said that he was a businessman. He had applied to the Tirunelveli District Revenue Officer and Additional District Magistrate for gun licence. The application was rejected in 2011. He preferred an appeal before the Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration and it was rejected in 2015.

Challenging the same, he filed the present petition. He said that he had to carry large amounts of cash for business purposes. He had to travel throughout India and to even remote places. He wanted the gun licence only for his self protection, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to issue him a gun licence.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that unlike the United States, in India there is no fundamental right to bear arms. Only if the jurisdictional authorities are of the view that the petitioner faces grave threat to his life, then alone, the authorities would consider issuing a gun licence.

The petitioner had nowhere stated that there was a serious threat to his life. The only reason stated by him was that since he was handling substantial amounts of cash, he required a gun licence. There are ATM centres all over India. “The present policy of the government is to discourage transactions in cash. There are electronic and digital modes of fund transfer. Taking into account all the relevant parameters, the rejection orders were passed. In matters such as this, the scope for judicial review is rather limited”, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

