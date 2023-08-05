August 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

A businessman from Erode district, C. Ramesh (41), was duped of ₹12.58 lakh, by a woman, who he had befriended through a social media platform, here on Friday.

The police said that the woman had introduced herself as a gold appraiser in a cooperative bank and told him that she could help him get 380 grams of gold that was being auctioned by her bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Believing her words, the man had come to Sivakasi on Friday.

After withdrawing ₹11 lakh from various bank accounts and ₹1.58 lakh which he had brought with him, he handed over the money to her.

The woman, identified as S. Petchiammal, asked him to wait at Sivakasi bus stand with the promise of returning with the gold.

However, she did not return. When Ramesh tried to call her over her mobile phone, he found that her mobile phone was switched off.

Realising that he had been cheated by the woman, Ramesh lodged a complaint with Sivakasi Town police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.