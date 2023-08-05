August 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

A businessman from Erode district, C. Ramesh (41), was duped of ₹12.58 lakh, by a woman, who he had befriended through a social media platform, here on Friday.

The police said that the woman had introduced herself as a gold appraiser in a cooperative bank and told him that she could help him get 380 grams of gold that was being auctioned by her bank.

Believing her words, the man had come to Sivakasi on Friday.

After withdrawing ₹11 lakh from various bank accounts and ₹1.58 lakh which he had brought with him, he handed over the money to her.

The woman, identified as S. Petchiammal, asked him to wait at Sivakasi bus stand with the promise of returning with the gold.

However, she did not return. When Ramesh tried to call her over her mobile phone, he found that her mobile phone was switched off.

Realising that he had been cheated by the woman, Ramesh lodged a complaint with Sivakasi Town police.