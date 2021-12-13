Businessman duped of ₹43 lakh

A businessman, C. Rajkumar, 50, was duped of ₹43 lakh by two persons who promised him that they would get his daughter an MBBS seat in JIPMER, Puducherry, in 2019.

Based on a direction by a judicial magistrate court, Sattur Taluk police registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation against M. Mani of Sivakasi and Dileepanraj of Chennai.

Police said the duo got introduced to Rajkumar through a friend and Dileepanraj said he could get a medical seat through his contacts in JIMPER on payment of ₹75 lakh. To prove his point, he made a few people call Rajkumar and they claimed that they got medical seat because of Dileepanraj.

Believing their words to be true, Mr. Rajkumar gave ₹43 lakh in multiple instalments.

After taking them once to JIPMER for an interview in January 20, 2020, Dileepanra claimed that the interview was cancelled and subsequently handed over an admit card for another interview. However, when Rajkumar and his daughter enquired with officials in JIPMER, they were told that the admission process was over and the admit card and application form were fake.

When Rajkumar demanded his money back, the accused threatened him with dire consequences.