Businessman duped of ₹43 lakh by two who promised MBBS seat for his daughter

A businessman, C. Rajkumar (50), was duped of Rs. 43 lakh by two persons who promised to get his daughter an MBBS seat in JIPMER, Puducherry, in 2019.

Based on a direction by a judicial magistrate court, the Sattur Taluk police have registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation against M. Mani of Sivakasi and Dileepanraj of Chennai.

The police said that the duo had got introduced to Rajkumar through a friend, and Dileepanraj said that he could get a medical seat through his contacts in JIMPER on payment of Rs. 75 lakh. To prove his point, he made a few people call Rajkumar and they claimed that they had gotten medical seat because of Dileepanraj. Believing them, Rajkumar gave the duo Rs. 43 lakh in multiple installments.

After taking the businessman and his daughter once to JIPMER for an interview in January 20, 2020, Dileepanraj claimed that the interview was cancelled and subsequently handed over an admit card for another interview. However, when Rajkumar and his daughter enquired with officials in JIPMER, they were told that the admission process had got over earlier and the admit card and application form were fake.

When Rajkumar sought his money back, the accused had threatened him with dire consequences.