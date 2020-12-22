Businessman arrested for GST evasion of ₹ 10.05 crore

Madurai
Officials of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Commissionerate, Madurai have arrested a 47-year-old businessman after they found him of GST evasion to the tune of ₹ 10.05 crore.
The arrested assesse was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court that remanded him to judicial custody up to January 4, 2021.
A statement from the Commissioner, K. Sivakumar, said that based on intelligence input, the officials conducted a search operation on December 21.
They found that two related firms were selling polyethylene and poly-propylene, PVC resins and other allied polymer compounds to plastic manufacturing companies.
The assessee had the practice of selling the goods to some customers without raising tax invoices leading to GST evasion of ₹ 10.05 crore.
They also raised bogus invoices and passed fake credit of ₹ 11.85 crore to more than 23 companies in and around Tamil Nadu, for the same quantity which was sold clandestinely without issuance of invoices. After a case was registered against them for the evasion of GST and the assessee voluntarily paid ₹ 1.77 crore during the course of investigation.
