Business rivalry over operation of ambulances leads to clash near hospital in Virudhunagar

January 23, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Business rivalry between operators of two private ambulance services near Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital led to a clash between the two groups on Monday.

Police have booked four persons from each side of one Prakash Raj and Muniyaraj for assault, using abusive language and criminal intimidation.

The Virudhunagar East police have also booked four accused under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint of Prakash Raj.

The police said that S. Manikandan, 25, a driver of an ambulance operated by Muniyaraj, was attacked by Prakash Raj, Madesh, Ajith and Vignesh following a dispute as Manikandan had been the driver of the other party and switched sides.

Prakash Raj claimed that Muniyaraj attempted to attack him with a knife demanding that the case lodged against him be withdrawn. Only a few days back, the police had registered a case of criminal intimidation and trespass against Prakash Raj for having threatened a nurse inside the hospital building as he was angered over the attempt of the nurse to engage an 108 ambulance to shift a patient.

