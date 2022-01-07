Business firms told to strictly follow COVID-19 norms

TIRUNELVELI

07 January 2022 18:59 IST

₹2.08 lakh collected as fine from 1,041 persons who did not wear masks

Collector V. Vishnu has urged traders, hoteliers, owners of restaurants and cinema halls to strictly follow the COVID-19 norms to check surging Omicron cases in the district.

Chairing a meeting with their representatives here on Thursday, Mr. Vishnu, after explaining the restrictions imposed by the State government in the wake of the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, said that those who were working in these business establishments should have received two doses of vaccines and wear masks during their business hours.

The customers’ body temperature should be measured with the thermal scanners and offered hand sanitiser while entering the shop or hotel. They should be instructed to strictly follow physical distancing.Instead of operating air-conditioners, the owners of all business establishments should ensure that their shops had proper ventilation.

“Only 50% of the customers should be engaged at any given point of time. Those who flout these protocols will face legal action and closure of their business establishments,” Mr. Vishnu warned.

The Collector has appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in curbing the Omicron outbreak which was spreading like wildfire by scrupulously following the protocols.

Following instructions from Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran, Assistant Commissioner (in charge), Melapalayam Zone, Lenin conducted a surprise check at the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ in Melapalayam on Friday.

95 booked

As the Thoothukudi police intensified night patrolling to book the night curfew violators on Thursday, 95 persons were booked for roaming around after 10 p.m. and ₹2.08 lakh was collected as fine from 1,041 persons who did not wear masks. While ₹ 200 was collected as fine from those who did not wear the mask, those who did not maintain physical distancing had to pay ₹500 as fine.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who distributed ‘kabasura kudineer’ and masks to the public on Friday said that the people should cooperate with the official machinery by strictly following COVID-19 protocol. Moreover, those who are above the age of 15 should get themselves vaccinated, he said.

Since the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the closure of all places of worship from Friday to Sunday, police personnel had been deployed in front of all important churches, temples and mosques. Though the rituals were performed as usual in Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, the devotees were not allowed inside the shrine.