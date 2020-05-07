Business enterprises seek loans to tide over crisis as per RBI directive

Several private banks and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the premier bank for micro, small and medium enterprises, are reluctant to give loans in these times of cash crunch following COVID-19 lockdown, said K.R. Gnanansambandam, Convenor, Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association.

In a press release, he said Reserve Bank of India had instructed private banks to provide 10% of the working capital as loans to the units without insisting on collateral, and at at a nominal interest. They must be given a six-month moratorium and repayment in six instalments thereafter. However, private banks deny having received any such directive from their headquarters.

Mr. Gnanansambandam said that as the small business enterprises were unable to sell their finished goods and also could not avail bank loans, pay rent, electricity bill and salaries to employees.

In a survey taken among 110 members of the trade body, 44% of the units depended on nationalised banks and 22% on private borrowings. These units had weathered the distress. The rest 34%, who were dependent on private banks, could not.

Unless the Central government intervenes, most of the units could become sick and non-performing assets of banks would mount.