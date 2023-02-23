Bushes inside waterbodies sheltering pig, wild boar to be removed in Thoothukudi district

February 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration will prepare an action plan within a month for removing the thorny bushes grown inside waterbodies that provide shelter to pigs and wild boars invading into farms and cause huge crop loss to the farmers, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Raising the issue in the farmers’ grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Thursday, Marumalarchi Dravida Munntra Kazhagam functionary and farmer Maharajan said the farmers raising rain-fed crops in Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Vilaathikulam and Ettaiyapuram and Pudur taluks were suffering extensive damage caused by pig herds and wild boars in a few places. Even though the States like Kerala had successfully urged the Union Government to remove the wild boar from the Scheduled List of animals of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 to tackle this menace, the Tamil Nadu Government was yet to take any step in this direction despite repeated appeals from the affected farmers.

Hence, the district administration at least should take effective measures to control this problem, which was causing huge loss to the farmers, Mr. Maharajan appealed.

Dr. Senthil Raj said the thorny bushes grown inside the water bodies, which were providing effective shelter to the pigs and the wild boars, would be removed based on the action plan to be prepared by the officials concerned within a month. Once the plan was ready, due allocation of funds could be obtained from the government to remove the thorny bushes grown inside the water bodies, mostly irrigation tanks, in ensuing April or May.

“If the thorny bushes, mostly acacia, grown inside the waterbodies are of great value, the actual value will be estimated by the forest department and auctioned for removal. Or, it will be removed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, which will deny shelter for the pigs and the wild boars. So, these animals, after the clearing of thorny bushes, will move to the forest areas without invading into the ranches,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Associate Professor of Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute M.E. Manivannan gave an elaborate account on the ongoing researches in his institute on palmyrah trees and the palm products.

“We’re researching on preparing the dwarf palmyrah variety as climbing 30-feet-tall and above trees thrice a day for tapping ‘neera’ and other products is really a difficult task. Moreover, we’ve developed techniques to protect ‘neera’ up to 20 days without getting spoilt by filtering off the microbes spoiling the health drink within 2 or 3 hours after being tapped, palm jaggery preparing machine, palm fruit sap preparing techniques etc. The palmyrah climbers should make use of the findings of the Killikulam Agricultural College and Research Institute,” appealed Dr. Manivanan adding that the value-addition of ice fruit and palmyrah tuber would ensure additional revenue for them.

The Collector assured that the district administration was ready to take steps for giving loans up to ₹ 10 lakh with the subsidy up to 35% for preparing palm candy.

Farmer Ganesan of Uthiramaadankudiyiruppu said the Tamil Nadu Government, which was giving subsidy for solar-powered 5 HP motors fitted in the deep borewells, was not extending the subsidy for 1 HP or 2 HP motors being largely used by the small farmers. Hence, the Collector should recommend to the government for giving subsidy to the solar pumps with lesser capacity also.

Farmer Krishnamurthy of Ettaiyapuram said the district administration and department of agriculture should ensure the prompt disbursement of insurance benefits for crop loss for the year 2020 – 2021 and 2021 – 2022 and complete the crop loss survey for the year 2022 – 2023 as the district suffered deficit rainfall in the last northeast monsoon.

As District secretary of Tamil Vivasaayigal Sangam Puviraj endorsed his views, Dr. Senthil Raj said it would be taken care of.

Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Joint Director of Agriculture Palani Velayutham were present.