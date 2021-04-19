Buses to be operated within specific timings

Government buses will not be operated on Sundays

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate buses from Arapalayam and M.G.R. bus stands within stipulated timings from April 20, when night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. will be implemented.

According to a press release from the district administration, no government buses will be operated on Sundays when total lockdown will be imposed.

From Arapalayam bus stand, buses will be operated to Erode, Salem and Coimbatore upto 5 p.m., Kodaikanal until 5.45 p.m.; Tiruppur and Pollachi upto 6 p.m.; Karur, Cumbum and Palani until 7 p.m.; Theni, Dindigul and Periyakulam until 8 p.m.; and Nilakottai until 8.30 p.m.

From M.G.R. bus stand, buses will be operated for Nagercoil and Tiruchendur until 5 p.m.; Rameswaram and Tenkasi upto 6 p.m.; Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli until 7 p.m.; Rajapalayam until 7.30 p.m.; Sivaganga, Sivakasi and Kovilpatti until 8 p.m.; Aruppukottai and Natham until 8.30 p.m.

Special teams of officials have been deployed at bus stands to ensure that safety regulations are strictly followed in buses. All passengers must wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain adequate distance from each other, said the release.